Tyrone tractor set on fire in suspected case of arson

Police in Co. Tyrone are appealing for witnesses after a tractor was set on fire in what is believed to be arson.

Strabane PSNI were alerted to the incident in Artigarvan last night (Monday, August 18) at approximately 10:30p.m.

After arriving to the scene in Glenmornan Road, the police discovered the tractor to be in a state of significant damage.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "At this time, it's believed the tractor had been deliberately moved from where it had been parked within a field and set on fire.

"And so is being investigated as arson."

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area prior to 10.30pm, to call 101 with information, quoting reference number 2025 of 18/08/25.

In a separate incident over the weekend, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a 'tractor fire' in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

The vehicle went up in flames at approximately 8:20p.m on August 16, directly across the road from Omagh Fire Station.

An appliance from Omagh fire station tackled the flames of the incident on the Killybrack Road but further assistance was required to extinguish the blaze.

Another appliance from Fintona Fire Station assisted, with one from Newtonstewart Fire Station also in attendance, as well as a water tanker from Pomeroy Fire Station.

The firefighters used three hose reel jets and one jet to extinguish the fire and ensure the surrounding areas were safe.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was dealt with by 9:57p.m.

They added that the incident was believed to be accidental and the scene was handed over to the PSNI.

Separately, Thames Valley Police in England are investigating a series of bale fires in the Quainton, Edgcott, Calvert, and Marsh Gibbon area.

The blazes which broke out over the weekend are believed to have been set deliberately.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale said: "Disturbingly, those responsible have also tampered with water supplies, making it harder to extinguish the flames.

"They also opened gates allowing livestock to escape."

Source: TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook

Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue responded to the incidents.

The spokesperson said: "These reckless acts not only endanger property and livestock, they put lives at risk and the damage caused comes at a significant cost."

Thames Valley Police have urged the public to come forward with any information or if they see something that does not feel right to report it by calling 101 and quoting reference: 43250419963.