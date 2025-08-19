Dairygold the latest processor to pull back July milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to pull back its milk price for supplies in July, following on from similar announcements from most processors.

The board of Dairygold has confirmed that the processor will reduce its milk price by 1c/L to 48c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality payments and VAT.

This compares to a price announced last month for June milk of 49c/L.

According to Dairygold, the average farmgate July milk price will be 54.2c/L, based on the average July 2025 milk solids achieved by the processor's suppliers.

A spokesperson for Dairygold commented: "Global supply continues to grow across the main exporting regions and is currently outpacing demand growth, with prices easing as a result.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions and risks continue to pose a challenge to buyers in the immediate term, although recent announcements should bring clarity," the spokesperson added.

The company spokesperson said that the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and will review price on a monthly basis.

Most processors have decided to reduce their prices to suppliers this month.

One exception to this is Arrabawn Tipperary.

The board of Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op board today approved the milk price it will pay suppliers for July supplies.

The processor confirmed a July milk price of 48.89c/L, which is including VAT and a 0.75c/L sustainability payment. This price is unchanged from June.

Related Stories

Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op added that the average co-op payment is 53.10c/L.

Elsewhere today (Tuesday, August 19), Carbery Group announced that it will reduce its milk price to suppliers for milk provided in July.

The group said that if this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, it will result in average milk price of 50.02c/L, inclusive of VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

Tirlán also announced a reduction in milk price for July supplies and will pay a total of 48.58c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.