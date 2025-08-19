Extra border checks on live animal imports to UK cancelled

In a win for traders, the UK government is suspending the introduction of extra border checks on live animal imports from the EU.

It is also suspending extra border checks on specific animal and plant goods from Ireland to ease trade ahead of its new SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) deal with the EU.

The deal will establish a UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary zone which the UK government has said will cut costs and red tape for businesses that export and import from the EU.

The government has said it will also reduce delays at the border, and make food trade with the UK’s biggest market cheaper and easier.

Under the agreement, border checks on live animal imports from the EU as well as on certain plant and animal goods arriving from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (termed non-qualifying goods) will not be required, as their implementation is disproportionate.

Some live animals imported from the EU will continue to be inspected at their place of destination based on a series of risk factors.

Non-qualifying goods arriving from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can continue to enter the UK without physical inspection, and will continue to require pre-notification and certification in some instance.

Risk-based surveillance will continue to manage the biosecurity threats of these products.

UK Biosecurity Minister Baroness Helene Hayman said: "Our deal with the EU will boost British businesses as we cut cumbersome bureaucracy and make trading food with our biggest market both cheaper and easier.

"Protecting the UK’s biosecurity is essential, and our partnership with the EU will ensure this while delivering for working people as part of our Plan for Change.”

The suspension will be reviewed on a rolling basis to ensure the biosecurity of the UK is effectively maintained, the government has stated.

The forthcoming SPS agreement will remove routine border checks on plant and animal products moving between the UK and EU, strengthening food supply chains and reducing costs for businesses and consumers.

While the details of the agreement are negotiated, traders are advised to continue to comply with the terms of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model (BTOM).

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it will continue to work with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), Border Control Post operators, and Port Health Authorities to maintain UK biosecurity while minimising disruption to the flow of goods.

This suspension follows the announcement in June that border checks on EU fruit and vegetable imports have been scrapped to ease trade ahead of the SPS deal.