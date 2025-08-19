Carbery confirms reduction in milk price for July

Carbery Group has announced that it will reduce its milk price to suppliers for milk provided in July.

The group said that if this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, it will result in average milk price of 50.02c/L, inclusive of VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

The FutureProof bonus and SCC bonus are quoted excluding VAT. The FutureProof bonus available for 2025 is 1.25c/L.

The average milk price for July is 1.05c/L lower than the price announced last month for June supplies.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: "Milk supply has strengthened globally, and this, combined with uncertainty around tariffs and global trade performance, is causing markets and commodity prices to soften.

"We continue to monitor global markets with the aim of delivering the best milk price possible to our shareholders, in line with market performance," the spokesperson added.

The decrease in milk price from Carbery Group is a continuation of a trend this month, with other processors also opting to decrease their prices.

Yesterday (Monday, August 19), Tirlán announced a reduction in milk price for July supplies.

It will pay a total of 48.58c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The July milk price consists of the following: base milk price of 48.08c/L (including VAT), a reduction of 0.5c/L from June; and Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and Sustainability Action Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, Tirlán said.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for July creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 54.65c/L (including VAT), the processor outlined.

Kerry Dairy Ireland has also confirmed the milk price it will pay to its suppliers for July, deciding to reduce its price.

The Kerry Dairy Ireland milk price for July milk supplies is 49.03c/L, including VAT, quality and sustainability bonuses.

This is down from the is 50.03c/L offered last month for milk supplies in June.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies agreed to pay a price of 48.25c/L (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) for July milk in the Republic of Ireland, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the price paid in June.

In Northern Ireland (NI), a price of 39.3p/L will be paid for milk supplied in July which is also inclusive of the Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 1p/L on the price paid in June.