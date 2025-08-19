Revenue officers seize over 1kg of magic mushrooms

Revenue officers have seized over one kilogramme of magic mushrooms with an estimated street value of €20,600.

Over the past week, Revenue has seized contraband with an estimated value of over €369,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare Europort.

The detections were made as a result of risk profiling and intelligence led operations, according to Revenue.

Officers seized 6.16kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €153,600, along with over 600g of butane honey oil with an estimated value of over €12,100.

The drug seizures were made as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dogs Sam, Ciara and Enzo.

The parcels originated from the USA, Czechia, Belgium, Thailand, Spain, the UK, Canada, and were destined for various addresses nationwide.

Over 26,500 litres of alcohol with an estimated value of almost €106,900 was also recovered, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of over €50,200.

On July 31, Revenue seized around 26,337 litres of counterfeit beer in Rosslare Europort.

The beers, made up of the brands Carlsberg, Debowe, GG Bow, Karpackie, Kestrel, Lech, Perla, San Miguel, Skol, Stella, Warka, Tyskie and Zubr, have a retail value of over €105,019.

Beer seized from Rosslare Europort. Source: Revenue

According to Revenue, this represented a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €49,184.

"The consignment was seized following routine profiling aimed at identifying alcohol products that may be diverted onto the market without payment of the tax due.

"The alcohol arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from France and following an investigation both the trailer and the alcohol products were seized. Investigations are ongoing," Revenue said.

Related Stories

Tobacco products, with an estimated value of over €7,100 were also seized, which had a potential loss to the exchequer of over €5,600,

The tobacco products were branded Marlboro, Chesterfield, Parliament and Sobranie.

Revenue said that investigations into the seizures, which are part of ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity, is ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.