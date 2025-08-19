Annual Teagasc Crops Forum to take place on September 10

The annual Teagasc Crops Forum is set to take place on September 10 this year, at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Announcing the date and venue for this year's forum, Teagasc said that the forum is the "key annual event" for tillage farmers, agronomists and industry stakeholders to explore "the latest research, market opportunities and practical strategies for profitable crop production".

Teagasc said that the 2025 harvest is drawing to a close earlier than in most years, due to the favourable harvest weather, with thoughts now turning to the cropping year ahead, which will start with farmers reviewing the physical and financial performance of their crops in the year just finished.

Farmers will then be planning their crop mix for the year ahead.

The theme of this year's crops forum is 'Protecting Yield and Adding Value', and will focus on optimising variety choice, tackling emerging agronomic challenges, and exploring how rye in crop rotations can add value to the farm output.

The first session of the event will address 'Mapping the Best Varieties for Your Farm' with personnel from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine presenting the variety lists for 2026.

Teagasc researchers and specialists will present on 'Yellow Rust and Wheat Disease Control'; 'Grassweeds - Changes and Challenges'; and 'Changing Strategies for Weed Control in Winter Cereals'.

The second session at the crops forum will consider the question of 'Is Rye an Option for Your Farm?'.

Teagasc researchers and specialists, along with a speaker from University College Dublin (UCD), will look at 'Why Rye Deserves a Place in the Rotation'; 'Is Rye a Competitive Feed?'; 'Farm to Farm Trading with Rye'; and 'Building a Rotation with Rye'.

The panel discussion at the crops forum will include researchers, specialists, farmers and trade representatives.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michael Hennessy, the head of the Crops Knowledge Transfer Department at Teagasc, urged farmers and those involved in the sector to attend on September 10.

"This is an opportunity to keep up-to-date with developments in the sector, and will assist growers in planning their crops for the year ahead," Hennessy said.

Online registration for the event is required. This can be done on the Teagasc website.