Co. Wexford farm family take part in M&S Food campaign

M&S Food has announced its 'Farm to Foodhall' campaign, which highlights M&S Food's "unwavering commitment" to sourcing fresh, high quality Irish produce.

The latest instalment introduces the Dunne family, the Co. Wexford-based family yogurt producers.

Nicholas Dunne, his sister Pauline, son Charlie, and the wider family circle, supply M&S with their premium Irish yogurt from their dairy farm.

M&S Food ambassador, Mark Moriarty met with the Dunne family on the Co. Wexford dairy farm, where the family has been creating high quality Irish yogurt for the past 20 years.

Moriarty discussed cows’ natural environment, green grass grazing, and the love, care, and attention that goes into rearing the animals, and how this translates to the quality and flavour of the yogurt found in the M&S Foodhall.

The campaign highlights some of the farmers and producers across Ireland who supply trusted quality Irish food to M&S customers, as well as the ongoing work the company is doing to expand upon their existing range of products sourced from Ireland.

M&S Food ambassador, Mark Moriarty said: "It was a privilege to connect with Nicholas, Pauline, and their extended family at their Wexford dairy farm.

"Witnessing firsthand the passion infused into every M&S yogurt truly exemplifies their dedication to delivering the finest quality produce. There’s something special about enjoying a product that is created right there on the family's dairy farm whilst surrounded by the animals and beauty of nature.

"With sensational flavours and deliciously creamy yogurt, it is cultivators like the Dunnes who ensure consumers have access to exceptional products when they shop at M&S,” Moriarty added.

Videos from M&S Food's 'Farm to Foodhall' campaign feature stories of passionate people, producing the "best quality", seasonal, and sustainable food.

Commenting on the campaign, trading director at M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, Laura Harper said: “Our Farm to Foodhall campaign concludes by celebrating the outstanding contributions of the Dunne family Farm in Co. Wexford.

"We are thrilled to share their story, guaranteeing our customers consistently delicious and high-quality yogurt with exclusive flavours designed for M&S shoppers," Harper added.