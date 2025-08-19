Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op confirm July milk price

The board of Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op board has approved the milk price it will pay suppliers for July supplies.

The processor has confirmed a July milk price of 48.89c/L, which is including VAT and a 0.75c/L sustainability payment. This price is unchanged from June.

Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op added that the average co-op payment is 53.10c/L.

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 19), Carbery Group announced that it will reduce its milk price to suppliers for milk provided in July.

The group said that if this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, it will result in average milk price of 50.02c/L, inclusive of VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

Tirlán also announced a reduction in milk price for July supplies and will pay a total of 48.58c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The July milk price consists of the following: base milk price of 48.08c/L (including VAT) - a reduction of 0.5c/L from June - and Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and Sustainability Action Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, Tirlán said.

Meanwhile, Kerry Dairy Ireland previously confirmed its milk price for July supplies is 49.03c/L, including VAT, quality, and sustainability bonuses.

This is down from the 50.03c/L offered last month for milk supplies in June.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies agreed to pay a price of 48.25c/L (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) for July milk in the Republic of Ireland, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the price paid in June.