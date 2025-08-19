Leprino Foods Company to close Portlaoise cheese plant

Leprino Foods Company has today (Tuesday, August 19) announced that its Portlaoise cheese manufacturing plant will close in the second half of 2026.

The Co. Laois facility, where 132 people are currently employed, produces mozzarella and string cheese.

The company said that the decision followed "a comprehensive evaluation of all possible options to improve the financial and operational performance of the Portlaoise site".

However, it said that despite "considerable efforts", the level of sustainable improvement needed could not be achieved.

Commenting on the decision to close the Portlaoise facility, Paul Vernon, chief executive of Leprino Europe, said:

“We understand the impact this announcement will have on our colleagues, their families, and the local community.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the talented team at Portlaoise. This decision does not lessen the value of their hard work or contributions," he said.

Leprino said that it is "committed to supporting employees throughout this transition", along with ensuring continuity of supply for its customers.

The company added that it will provide enhanced redundancy packages to staff, career transition assistance, and regular updates to ensure transparency at every stage.

Source: Leprino Foods Company

Production will be transitioned to other Leprino Europe facilities in Magheralin, Northern Ireland, and Llangefni, Wales.

The transition will be carefully managed to avoid any disruption to customer service, the company said.

"In parallel to the above we will continue to explore opportunities for the site with any potentially interested third parties," it added.

Leprino Europe, which is headquartered in the UK, is part of the US-based Leprino Foods Company.

The company is one of the largest producers of mozzarella cheese in the world, while also a leading supplier of lactose, whey protein, micellar casein, and sweet whey.

Leprino employs around 5,500 people worldwide and has global sales in over 79 countries.