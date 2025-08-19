Northern Ireland’s NAP forum will not meet until September - FFA

Farmers for Action (FFA) is indicating that Northern Ireland’s Nitrates Acton Plan (NAP) forum will not meet until September.

The organisation’s spokesperson, William Taylor told Agriland: “Nothing will happen until the politicians at Stormont come back from their summer recess.

“FFA plans to actively participate in the discussions involving the members of the forum.”

“The appointment of an independent chair is extremely important. Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has it within his gift to suggest an appointee.

“But the person stepping into the position must be fully ratified by the organisations that make up the stakeholder forum.”

Regarding the issue of inheritance tax, and the decision taken by the chancellor last autumn to extend the scope of the levy to include production agriculture, Taylor believes that a legal precedent can be established that derogates Northern Ireland from this measure.

He explained: “The issue centres on Northern Ireland’s unique, post-Brexit status and the continuing influence of certain European statutes.

“We are currently working with Fairness for Farmers in Europe on this issue.”

Meanwhile, FFA is criticising what it regards as the unsustainable trends in farmgate prices currently impacting across the dairy, beef, and grain sectors.

“Dairy farmers should be getting at least 60p/L for their milk. And in the case of cattle sector, beef prices should be at least £8/kg," Taylor said.

“Dairy farmers across the UK are being driven out of business. And the same scenario is unfolding in the suckler sector.”

The last 12 months have seen grain prices plateau at levels well below those recorded when Russia invaded Ukraine back in 2022.

Taylor believes that corporate organisations operating within the grains and oilseeds sector have the influence to control markets in ways that suit their specific needs, and not those of farmers.

Related Stories

“The current Stormont Executive has the chance in what little time remains in this mandate to sort this problem out by introducing the Northern Ireland Farm Welfare Bill," the FFA spokesperson said.

“This measure would return farmers a true cost of production inflation linked plus a margin for their produce.

“Significantly, the Bill is now being looked at as a UK-wide initiative."

“Progress at either Stormont or Westminster couldn’t come soon enough to help protect family farmers from inheritance tax and poor farm gate prices.”