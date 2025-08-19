Watch: Farm Safe, Farm Well - getting up to speed on quad safety

In the second instalment of Agriland Media's series, Farm Safe, Farm Well, we explore the safe use of quad bikes on farms.

The Farm Safe Farm Well series, produced by Agriland Media in conjunction with AXA Insurance, is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Over the coming months, the series, which includes articles, videos and podcasts, will focus on different themes related to farm safety and wellbeing.

The use of quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) has become increasingly common on farms across Ireland.

However, there has been a significant number of farm fatalities and serious injuries involving quads.

For many, including Kerry hill sheep farmer John Joe Fitzgerald, a quad is an essential piece of equipment.

The vice-president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA) told Agriland about an accident he had with a quad around 12 years ago.

Fitzgerald said he borrowed his neighbour's new quad as he was planning to do fencing on some leased ground on the hills.

The farmer, who had never ridden a quad previously, loaded the vehicle with stakes and fencing wire before setting out.

As he was going over a bank near the top of the hill, he felt the back of the quad sink into the ground before it flipped backwards and landed on top of his hip.

"I was shocked, it took me five minutes trying to get out from underneath the quad bike. I was more worried about the quad than myself.

"I sat down on the ground for about five or 10 minutes afterwards just to gather myself and just to realise what had happened," he said.

The farmer said a loose bundle of wire he had placed on the front of the quad had saved him from a more serious injury.

Fitzgerald said it took him nearly two hours to come down off the hill as he was "petrified".

"I have never been in an accident like that before and it happened within a couple of seconds," he said.

John Joe Fitzgearld riding his quad on his farm

The farmer, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, said he was "naive" about the dangers of quad, adding the incident was "a wake-up call" for him.

When he bought his own quad over four years ago, Fitzgerald purchased a helmet which he always wears while using the vehicle.

He has also completed a certified safety training course for quad users.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the underlying causes of quad accidents are usually one or more of the following:

Lack of formal operator training and/or experience;

Incorrect/lack of appropriate head protection;

Excessive speed;

Age of the operator;

Carrying a passenger on a quad bike;

Unbalanced loads or overloading;

Tipping on a bank, ditch, rut or bump;

Loss of control on a steep slope combined with other factors such as ground or load conditions;

Towing excessive loads with un-braked equipment;

Poor vehicle maintenance.

Quads commonly used in Ireland are intended for use by a rider aged 16 or older.

"Physical fitness and agility is required for active riding, potentially making quad bikes unsuitable for physically unfit or elderly riders," the authority said.

A passenger should not be carried on a quad, the long seat is designed to allow operators shift their weight for different slope conditions.

New regulations governing the safe use of ATV and quad bikes in all workplaces came into effect in November 2023.

The regulations state that training must be undertaken by users of these vehicles with a registered trainer to a Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) standard or equivalent.

Those riding a quad are also required to wear a helmet of a prescribed standard, which will depend on the circumstances in which the vehicle will be used.

All helmets should have a chinstrap and be capable of being used with suitable eye protection.

As off-road riding can be hard on a quad, regular maintenance, carried out according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, is essential.

Make sure to regularly check the condition of the tyres, pressure gauge; brakes and throttle.

When selecting routes, the HSA said users should consider changes to the surface due to weather conditions and be mindful of any effects of loads being carried.

"Check the weight ratio between your quad and its trailed load. This needs to be assessed for each operation.

"These loads should be reduced when working on slopes, uneven ground or poor surface conditions," the authority said.

For more information on the safe use of quad bikes you can check out the HSA website by clicking here.