Report on generational renewal in farming not yet with minister

The highly-anticipated report from the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming has not yet been submitted to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that the commission is currently finalising its report and expects the minister to have it "in the coming weeks".

The commission has been tasked with examining the factors - legal, economic, social, and administrative - that contribute to the current age demographics in the sector.

The commission launched a public consultation on generational renewal late last year. Agriland learned that 31 responses were received, of which the commission subsequently met with 10.

The commission's findings were expected to be published at the end of June this year.

Macra president, Josephine O'Neill said recently that generational renewal must become a key issue for the government.

Macra said that the commission "brought hope" that the government was "finally" recognising the importance of the issue, and taking the initial steps towards supporting a future for them.

Ahead of Budget 2026, Macra said that "hopes are fading" that the report will have any meaningful impact.

Macra said it has been "anxiously waiting" for the release of the report and is extremely disappointed that it has yet to be delivered.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association president, Denis Drennan said that the continuing delay in the report being published is "concerning".

The ICMSA stated that the delay means some recommendations cannot now be taken into account for Budget 2026.