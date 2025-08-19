Applications open for Hedgerows Ireland photo competition

Hedgerows Ireland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) have announced that they are running the hedgerow photography competition for a second year.

According to Hedgerows Ireland, native hedgerows are one of the most important landscape features, supporting 95% of the wildlife in the farmed countryside, as well as providing a range of other services.

These other services include shelter, shade, flood and drought reduction, nutrient buffering, and very significant carbon storage.

Hedgerows Ireland is a national body dedicated to all aspects of hedgerow welfare.

Following a successful competition last year, it is relaunching to contest to encourage interest and pride in natural and cultural heritage.

Source: Hedgerows Ireland

Secretary of Hedgerows Ireland, Alan Moore said: "When (hedgerows) are in good condition they’re a haven for wildlife as well as providing shelter, shade, soil and flood protection.

"We want images that celebrate all that’s amazing about our late summer and autumn hedges," Moore added.

The ICMSA is sponsoring the prizes for the competition, for the second year in a row.

The first prize is €500, the second prize is €250, and third prize is €125, in each of the two age categories, under and over 18's.

Hedgerows Ireland is asking people to send in photos that highlight some aspects of the Ireland's hedgerows in late summer or early autumn.

This can be a length of hedgerow showing off its shape and overall appearance, or a photo of a plant, bird, mammal, insect, or some other feature which illustrates hedgerow wildlife.

Photos can also be a composite of different images in one picture.

According to Hedgerows Ireland, last year (2024) the judges were particularly impressed by images of hedges with trees, ancient hedges and hedges with berries, nuts and with healthy verges, as well as the insects, birds and mammals that live in them.