Loose animal shot over public safety concerns in Longford

A video has circulated on social media messaging services in recent days showing a bovine animal being shot in a town in Co. Longford, apparently due to safety concerns.

The incident occurred in the town of Ballymahon. The animal in question appears to be a Charolais breed animal.

The video shows a man standing next to a vehicle and shooting the animal with a firearm from a near distance. The video also shows what appears to be household bins along a footpath.

Local sources have indicated to Agriland that the animal had run loose in a built-up residential area.

The video also shows a small cattle trailer of a kind that can be towed by a car or 4x4.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they were made aware of an incident involving an animal in Ballymahon, Co. Longford that occurred on Wednesday, August 13, at around 8:00a.m.

It is understood that the matter was handled by a local veterinarian.

Sources indicated that the animal was shot on grounds of public safety, and that the decision to shoot the animal was taken collectively by those at the scene, including gardaí, a local vet, and the owner of the animal.

Sources said that the persons involved "didn't take any chances" and that the "safety of the public" was the deciding factor in shooting the animal.

The decision was taken after "several attempts" were made to move the animal in such a way that it would no longer present a danger to the public.

It is also understood that the person who shot the animal was licenced to use firearms.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine told Agriland: "The department is aware of an incident. The department understands that an animal, which posed a danger to the public, was humanely killed by a private veterinary practitioner, in the presence of An Garda Síochána."

Elsewhere in Leinster, gardaí in Co. Meath have issued a reminder to the public urging the safe and legal use of quad bikes.

A post on An Garda Síochána Meath's Facebook page said: "Quads are powerful machines and have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone.

"If used on a public road they are subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles.

The post calls on parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes, as well as the law surrounding the use of the vehicles.