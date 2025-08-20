Roscommon company signs €1.2m deal with ALDI for biochar

ALDI has announced a new €1.2 million partnership with Arigna Fuels, a family-run business from Arigna, Co. Roscommon for the supply of biochar.

The two-year deal will see Arigna Fuels’ Harvest Flame, a low-emission, renewable heating product made from organic plant-based materials, available in all 164 ALDI stores nationwide starting this August.

Over the past year, the product has been available as a 'Specialbuy' at ALDI, and through this new contract ALDI and Arigna Fuels will deepen the partnership.

Based in Arigna, Co. Roscommon, Arigna Fuels currently employs 45 staff, and produces sustainable, quality fuels.

The Harvest Flame product is made from 100% renewable raw materials in accordance with the Air Pollution Act 1987 (Solid Fuels) Regulations 2022 and manufactured in Ireland.

The company has recently made a significant investment in building Europe’s largest biochar production facility in Roscommon to support the creation of this new product.

Harvest Flame is designed for use in stoves, open fires, and outdoor fire pits. It is said to offer a higher heat output than traditional solid fuels such as season timber, wood chips, or pellets.

Barry Kirwan, buying director at ALDI Ireland and Brendan Layden, managing director, Arigna Fuels

The company has said that thanks to its low moisture and ash content, it also significantly reduces emissions and particulates – making it a cleaner, more efficient alternative for Irish households.

The launch of Harvest Flame at ALDI’s stores across Ireland is part of the retailer’s commitment to offer practical and accessible solutions to climate-conscious customers across Ireland.

Harvest Flame is manufactured from olive stones which are a by-product in the production of olive oil. The olive fruit is harvested annually, and trees are not required to be felled.

Buying director, ALDI Ireland, Barry Kirwan said: “We’re excited to partner with Arigna through this €1.2 million initiative, which reflects our ongoing dedication to sustainability and supporting local Irish suppliers.

"At ALDI, we are committed to making sustainability affordable for our customers, so shoppers can feel confident they are making responsible, sustainable choices when they shop with us.

“For the past year, we’ve been working closely with the Arigna team to bring their high-quality, renewable product to our shelves across Ireland.

"We’re committed to delivering benefits to both our customers and the environment and look forward to supplying Arigna’s sustainable products to customers," Kirwan said.

Commercial director of Arigna Group, Conor Layden said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with ALDI to bring Harvest Flame, our sustainable biomass product, to households across the country.

“This partnership represents a strategic advancement in our commercial expansion and reinforces our commitment to delivering renewable, low-emission heating solutions.

"Harvest Flame is engineered for efficiency and sustainability, offering a reliable alternative to traditional solid fuels while supporting Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”