Strike action on hold at Dale Farm pending second union ballot

A three-day strike action involving tanker drivers and group engineers at the Dale Farm milk processing operation has been put on hold, pending the result of a second ballot of the Unite Trade Union members involved.

The three-day action at the Northern Ireland co-op had been scheduled for August 20, 21, and 22.

A Unite spokesperson confirmed to Agriland that Dale Farm had made an improved offer to the staff at the centre of the dispute, adding:

“A ballot is now taking place of the 100 workers involved, the result of which will be known over the coming days."

A Dale Farm spokesperson said: “Discussions have been ongoing with Unite the Union in the hope of reaching a resolution and, during this time, industrial action is suspended.

“Our farmers can be assured that milk will be collected, as normal, during this period.

“We also want to assure our customers and our consumers that there will be no interruption to the supply of any of our products.”

Meanwhile, Dale Farm has stated that farm-based milk supplies to the dairy processor are now exceeding one billion litres on an annual basis.

Milk supplies across Northern Ireland have increased by 10% year-on-year over the past 10 months.

Related Stories

For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, Dale Farm’s turnover increased, year-on-year, from £631.4 million to £722.4 million, while net profit before tax has increased to £31.9 million (previous year £29.8 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) also rose to £45.6 million (previous year £44.9 million). Operating profit grew from £37.5 million in the previous tax year to £37.7 million in 2024/25.

Dale Farm paid an average milk price of 43.67p/L during the 2024/25 year. The co-op has 1,300 farmer-suppliers and employs 1,200 people.