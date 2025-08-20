Three foxes rescued from slurry pit in Co. Cork

Three young foxes have been rescued from a slurry pit in Youghal, Co. Cork by Wildlife Rescue Cork.

In a social media post earlier this week, the wildlife organisation said: "We got calls about three young foxes near a slurry pit in Youghal and rushed to help.

"Saint Michael pursued by amazing volunteer Fin rushed to help. The phenomenal farmer was busy emptying the pit as fast as he could."

Source: Wildlife Rescue Cork

Once the foxes were rescued, they were rushed to Wildlife Rescue Cork's veterinary nurse, Emma, who was assisted by volunteer, Claudia in health checking and washing them.

Sharon, another volunteer, carried out feeding and cleaning of the foxes for the remainder of the evening.

Wildlife Rescue Cork said: "The farmer and his lovely wife love foxes and had been leaving out food for foxes at the farm at night when their dogs are locked up.

"We nearly lost one due to facial trauma and blood pressure dropping to 10bpm but as you won't be surprised Emma got him to bounce back with intensive treatment and he even felt up to biting her at 1am during her checks."

Wildlife Rescue Cork have issued an update on the foxes on social media, saying "After a huge team effort I am happy to say that the three foxes are alive and doing well".

"The fox who suffered a head trauma injury is now on a treatment plan for the facial injury and they are settling in and eating for us.

Source: Wildlife Rescue Cork Facebook

"As always we are bolstered by the huge response we got from you all with your kind words.

"You will never know much it means to our volunteers that you support us. Will update again in a few days but know many of our followers would be worrying so wanted to show you them all safe."