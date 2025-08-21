Donegal student the winner of 2025 Agri Guild communications prize

A University College Dublin (UCD) student has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Communications and Agri-Innovation Award sponsored by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

Donegal native Catherine Grier, is a student of the MSc in Animal Science programme at UCD.

She was selected by the judging panel as the best in class for her project entitled: ‘Calcicare - precision calcium monitoring for healthier herds and higher yields’.

As part of her module in communications and agri-innovation, Catherine completed a project addressing the problem of subclinical hypocalcaemia in dairy cows.

A significant issue for Irish farms, catching the disease early is critical and she developed a business plan to provide enhanced early diagnosis for more effective treatments.

A key part of her proposal was the actual ‘road-testing' of it with farmers in the area.

Sponsored by the Irish Guild of Agricultural Journalists, the prize fund of €250 was presented to Catherine this week.

Chair of the Agri Guild in the Republic of Ireland and Agriland editor, Stella Meehan said: “The Agri Guild is delighted to sponsor this important award as it nurtures the talent of the next generation of farmers, entrepreneurs and communicators.

“While there were so many excellent presentations of a high calibre, Catherine’s thorough researching of her idea including market research among a cohort of farmers really impressed the judging panel.

“She communicated her idea in a clear, concise and interesting way, not only appealing to the potential customer but also the potential investors and we wish her well with the rest of her studies and future career.”

Professor Kieran Meade, director of the MSc in Animal Science at UCD, congratulated Catherine and thanked the Agri Guild for its support of the MSc programme.

“Enhancing communication and innovation is a key learning outcome for our students and not only an essential skill for career success but for solving these industry relevant issues,” he said.