Gardaí investigating theft of trailer in Co. Monaghan

Gardaí in Co. Monaghan are investigating the theft of a trailer from the Drumhillagh area of Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

In a post on social media, gardaí in Co. Cavan and Co. Monaghan said that the incident occurred between the night of Wednesday, July 23, and early morning on Thursday, July 24.

According to the gardaí, the trailer is a blue 8x4 builders trailer, and it was stolen from a field.

In the social media post, gardaí attached a photo of that they said was "similar" to the stolen trailer.

Trailer similar to the one stolen in Co. Monaghan. (Source: An Garda Síochána Cavan / Monaghan social media)

Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan are appealing for anyone in the area or noticed anything suspicious to contact them at 042 9690190.

Separately this week (August 18), gardai in Co. Meath issued a reminder to the public urging the safe and legal use of quad bikes.

A post on An Garda Síochána Meath's Facebook page said: "Quads are powerful machines and have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone.

"If used on a public road they are subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles.

"They must be registered, taxed, roadworthy, and comply with standard road regulations. The driver must possess the relevant driving licence and be insured to drive the vehicle."

The post calls on parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes as well as the law surrounding the use of the vehicles.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Farm Safety Action Plan 2025-2027, 11% of farm fatalities from 2020 to 2024 occurred as a result of quad bike accidents.

The HSA states in the recent report that "quad bike fatalities have been significant over the last five years, resulting in three fatalities and many life-changing injuries".