'Strong evidence' winter rye a sustainable cereal option for Ireland - specialist

The upcoming Teagasc Crops’ Forum will put a strong focus on the potential to increase the area of winter rye grown in Ireland.

According to Teagasc tillage specialist, Ciaran Collins, this reflects the results of recent research carried out on the cereal in Ireland.

He told Agriland: “A lot of this work was undertaken by Dr. Richie Hackett at Teagasc Oak Park. It has confirmed the yield potential of the crop.

"But more than this, there is now strong evidence to show that winter rye is a very sustainable cereal option from many points of view.

One of the rye’s strongest attributes is the fact that it is Take-All tolerant.

Collins explained: “This allows for a September planting date. So, in effect, winter rye can be used to effectively spread the work load on Irish tillage farms.

“Significantly, the research carried out by Richie Hackett confirms the high nitrogen use efficiency ratings of rye, relative to other cereal crops.

“In other words, yields comparable to winter wheat can be archived using less nitrogen fertiliser.”

While the potential to grow more winter rye in Ireland undoubtedly exists, Teagasc is strongly advising that a specific market for the crop must be secured prior to planting.

“It cannot be grown on a whim,” Collins stressed.

“Growers should speak to their merchants and or grain buyer before committing to rye.”

Last season saw 3,700ha of winter rye grown in Ireland. According to Teagasc, there is sufficient seed in the country to allow this figure to be repeated.

Meanwhile, field work continues apace on tillage farms across Ireland.

“The cereal harvest is almost wrapped up at this stage,” Collins confirmed.

“Growers in the south have started the spring bean harvest. But some crops could be up to two weeks away from being ripe.

“Field work, for the most part, is now concentrating on the establishment of catch crops.”

And herein lies the dilemma - growers with beans to harvest will not want to see substantial rain prior to combining them.

On the other hand, those growers with cover crops now will want moisture to encourage their germination.

Met Éireann is forecasting the continuation of the current dry spell until the early days of next week and possibly beyond, with soil moisture deficits currently running at minus 50mm in some parts of the country.