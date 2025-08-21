DAERA announces changes to animal transport policy for shows

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced changes to the transport policy when transporting animals to a show or exhibition.

From October 1, 2025, transport of certain nature will no longer be deemed to be in connection with economic activity.

This includes:

Where animals are taken to or from a specialist show or competition, and the primary purpose is for pleasure rather than as part of a business.

Where horses and ponies are transported by an owner for the purpose of riding, showing, or competing for pleasure.

As a result, DAERA has said that owners transporting animals who meet that criteria to shows will no longer be required to have mandatory transport approvals such as a transporter authorisation certificate of competence or an approved vehicle.

DAERA also indicated the some exceptions will still require the necessary transport approvals.

This includes:

Farm animals attending shows.

Animals attending racing events.

Professional horse riders or jockeys, including those sponsored to compete.

According to DAERA, if there is uncertainty whether the planned movement is in connection with an economic activity, the transporter must demonstrate to the competent authority that it has no connection with an economic activity.

The Single Animal Exemption (SAE), which allowed individuals in Northern Ireland to transport a single animal without mandatory approvals, will be revoked from October 1, 2025.

From that date, anyone transporting a single animal for economic purposes over 65km, must have transporter authorisation. Depending on the species and journey duration, a certificate of competence and vehicle approval may also be required.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The changes to these policies will allow owners and their companion animals to move more freely to animal shows and exhibitions.

"The changes will align DAERA’s policy with the approach taken in Britain, which will help to resolve the confusion which has existed around travel to these types of shows."

“The revocation of the SAE will also close the loophole which has permitted some commercial transporters to avoid having the necessary transport approvals and training in place to transport animals," the spokesperson added.