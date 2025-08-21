EU: US trade deal brings 'certainty' to agri-food exporters

The European Commission and the US have said the EU-US trade deal brings "improved market access" for the sale of US agricultural goods that the EU needs.

In a joint statement released today (August 21), both parties set out their commitment to work towards restoring stability and predictability in EU-US trade and investment.

The statement said that EU exporters will gain "certainty and predictability" on the conditions for export to the US.

It highlighted that the US is the second largest market for EU agri-food exports, and a market that delivers steady growth.

Both parties said that high quality and traditional EU food and drink products are in high demand, and that the deal gives EU exporters the stability they need to continue exporting.

The commission also said that the EU's food processing industry will benefit from cheaper and more secure access to key inputs, such as nuts, Alaska pollock, or sorghum grains.

According to the statement, products such as beef, poultry, rice and ethanol are not covered by the European Union's offer.

The commission said that from the offset, its position has been that "liberalisation" from the EU side does not concern any "sensitive agricultural products".

However, the commission said that it is opening new opportunities to allow increased imports of products like nuts, soya bean oil, certain fisheries, or processed foods, including ketchup.

In the statement, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said: “The European Union will always pursue the best outcomes for its citizens and businesses.

"Faced with a challenging situation, we have delivered for our member states and industry, and restored clarity and coherence to transatlantic trade."

"This is not the end of the process, we continue to engage with the US to agree more tariff reductions, to identify more areas of cooperation, and to create more economic growth potential.

"At the same time, we continue to diversify our international trade partnerships, creating EU jobs and prosperity,” she added.