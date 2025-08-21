Major investment in Agriland platform as it seeks to recruit more staff

Noticed something different lately? Agriland Media Group has successfully rolled out a major investment in developing a brand new digital platform with a new innovative smartphone app and desktop site.

The new look Agriland is the culmination of expertise and also years of data analysis and feedback from our substantial audience and marks the award-winning company's 13th anniversary milestone which was celebrated in July 2025.

Agriland has always been at the forefront of digital agricultural news publishing not alone in Ireland but also in the UK and this latest development by the group ensures the dominant position of the media outlet into the future.

Constantly striving to innovate, the new app and desktop platform, which continues to be freely available to users, provides a clean, clear and easily accessible tool for farmers, agri-business, customers, and the wider public to view the latest information relevant to them, reaching the largest possible audience.

It provides more prominence for important series and supplements such as those on farm safety and shows such as Tullamore and Ploughing.

There is also a brand new tool which will be of benefit to beef farmers been added to the beef section of the platform.

Farmers can use this to see the most-recent prices paid by factories on a weekly basis and also to see the latest weekly beef kill figures, trends and data.

To use the free online facility, farmers can visit the Agriland homepage.

From there, click the beef section. At the top of the beef section, the most-recent factory beef prices will appear.

Click here to view the new and improved factory beef price tool.

The most recent prices for the previous week are generally uploaded on a Wednesday afternoon - once the data has been provided to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Speaking about the major investment, managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: "The demand from our audience has been insatiable and is constantly growing.

"In order to meet the needs of our audience and clients, we have invested in a major new platform that offers an easy, top-quality source of information for farmers and farm families as well as businesses working in the sector.

"It's clear that more people consume news and information on a digital platform on a daily basis than any other type of media and this innovative new offering from Agriland will allow us to constantly meet the future needs of our audience while also delivering the highest standard of information relevant to farming and the environment.

"The investment doesn't just stop there, as we also hope to expand our workforce over the next 12 months to allow us deliver even more to our audience."

As part of Agriland's expansion, which has been underway for the past 12 months, the company is seeking to recruit additional staff.

There are roles available in the editorial and commercial departments at all levels, with opportunities for graduates as well as seasoned professionals looking for a change of pace or more dynamic working environment.

If you are interested in everything agri-related and consider yourself to have your finger on the pulse of what matters in this space, or if you want an outlet to show off the best of your multimedia skills, don't hesitate to get in touch or click here.

If users are experiencing difficulty accessing Agriland content, please ensure you have updated to the new app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.