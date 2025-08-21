Increase in funding for minor flood mitigation works announced

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, has announced an increase in the funding supports available to local authorities through the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme (the Minor Works Scheme).

The OPW Minor Works Scheme provides funding to local authorities to carry out localised flood relief and coastal erosion protection works.

Speaking today (Thursday, August 21), the minister said: “Everyone will, no doubt, recall the serious flooding and coastal erosion experienced following the many storms in recent times.

"I have seen the effects of this on communities first hand and I am aware of the range of issues facing local authorities to reduce local flood risk and coastal erosion risk both before and after such events.

"The improvements to this scheme that I am announcing today will provide greater flexibility to local authorities to address local flood and coastal erosion risks.”

The upper financial threshold for each approved project will be increased from €750,000 to €2 million. This will allow for an increase in the scale of work projects encompassed by the scheme, which includes nature-based solutions.

Funding is also being made available under the scheme for approved projects to remove river conveyance blockages.

This is for where such blockages (e.g., at river crossings, bridges or culverts) are causing increased river flood risks to properties and proposed works are compatible with environmental policies and planning requirements.

An additional funding envelope of €3 million is earmarked and will be made available for such works.

The minister added: “The scheme has been very successful to date in facilitating the carrying out of a whole range of works and studies by local authorities throughout the country.

"Since the scheme was introduced over €69 million in funding has been approved for local authorities in respect of over 900 projects to protect an estimated 7,900 homes from flooding and coastal erosion.”

“The success of this scheme reflects the very valuable work being carried out by the local authorities in helping to address localised flooding and coastal erosion problems throughout the country.

"The OPW will be sending out further details of the revisions to the scheme to Local Authorities over the coming weeks and will work closely with Local Authorities on implementation of the revisions.”

Related Stories

The OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme (the Minor Works Scheme), which has been in place since 2009.

Local authorities must also contribute funding to each project.

The scheme generally applies where a solution can be readily identified and achieved in a short time frame.