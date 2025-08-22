New candidate enters IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional race

A further candidate has entered the race to become the next chairperson of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster region.

Louth IFA county chair Kevin Sweeney has put his name in the hat for the role. He joins Cavan IFA county chair Maurice Brady in the contest.

The election is set to be held in December this year. The outgoing chair is Co. Monaghan-based pig farmer Frank Brady.

Sweeney is a dairy farmer, with some sheep and poultry also on the farm. He milks about 100 cows. He said his dairy herd is calf-to-beef, with calves being fed until six months of age.

Kevin Sweeney

Speaking to Agriland, Sweeney said: "I have five children here at home. I do want to see a future for them.

"I know all the talk is on [renewal] and leaving the farm to the next generation, but we also have to have a farm to leave to them.

"I just think it's challenging enough times with the way CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] is changing and stuff like that for agriculture, and it just seems to be my time to go in," Sweeney added.

Among the issues he highlighted, Sweeney said he would like to ensure that Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) and Stamp Duty remain unchanged in relation to agricultural reliefs.

"Land is getting a bit dearer at the moment. You'd worry about the way money is going to end up. You don't want to be in the same position as England is at the minute," he said.

The Louth county chair also called for simpler farm schemes.

"I'd like to see new schemes, like environmental schemes and new farm schemes coming to hand that are easier worked, easier managed for the farmer and the department. They can work together and make these schemes work," he said.

Other issues he highlighted include the cost to farmers through the current TB measures, as well as planning permission, both for slurry storage and family houses on farmland.

Related Stories

"Planning permission would be something for the short term. We need fast track planning for our nutrient storage and soiled water storage. We have only a short time to get enough storage in at the minute. So it just needs to be made a little bit more simple.

"And then planning permission for a family member to be able to build on the home farm, that definitely needs to sustain itself to keep people at home," Sweeney added.

He said that the tillage sector is not receiving a fair price for crops at the moment, and also called for farmers to be able to supply on-farm solar energy back to the ESB.

"As far as I'm concerned, every roof cover should be making a profit of some sort for the farmer," Sweeney said.