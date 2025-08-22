Macra extends 'heartfelt' congratulations to Rose of Tralee winner

Macra has extended its "heartfelt" congratulations to Katelyn Cummins, the Laois Rose, and a member of Macra, who was crowned the 2025 International Rose of Tralee this week.

Cummins is the first ever winner from Co. Laois, and Macra believes her success marks a "momentous occasion" for her county, and for young rural women across Ireland.

Cummins, a 20-year-old apprentice electrician from the village of Ballyouskill on the Laois–Kilkenny border, has inspired many with her determination and leadership.

She is also the chairperson of north Kilkenny Macra, and she combines her apprenticeship at Alpha Drives with helping out on her family’s dairy farm.

According to Macra, her "dynamic presence", performing a spirited jive on stage, alongside her clear commitment to challenging stereotypes in trades, earned her widespread praise both on the night and online.

In her onstage interview, Cummins emphasised the importance of confidence and encouraged young women to pursue whatever path they believe in.

Macra president, Josephine O'Neill congratulated Cummins on her achievement.

She said: “As North Kilkenny Macra chairperson, Katelyn has long demonstrated her passion for Macra. It was wonderful to see Katelyn speak of Macra on such a National platform.

"We wish her well on her journey as Rose of Tralee for the next year and look forward to seeing her at Macra events along the way," O'Neill added.

Separately, this week (August 19) Aontú senator, Sarah O'Reilly criticised the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for the way in which the "long-awaited" Long Established Young Farmers scheme has been handled.

The senator said that the application window was open for "just two weeks in the middle of summer".

Applications for the 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme closed on Wednesday, August 13 at 5:00p.m, according to DAFM.

Senator O'Reilly said: "Blink and you’d miss it, and the reality is many farmers have. This scheme was years in the making, yet the department opened applications for only a fortnight in August when many farmers are at their busiest.