Potato markets reflecting drop in consumer demand - farm org

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is reporting that potato markets remain under pressure on the back of slowing consumer demand.

However, there is hope that circumstances will improve as schools begin to reopen later this month and weather conditions look more unsettled in the longer term.

Early Rooster crops are slowly coming onto the market, according to the IFA.

But some growers still have supplies of good quality old season stock available, which is compounded by the fact that sales have been sluggish all summer.

The farm organisation also noted that the peeling market is currently oversupplied, which is putting downward pressure on prices.

Across Europe, the situation in terms of supply has not improved. Supplies continue to exceed demand with little hope that the situation will change in the short term, the IFA said.

It stated that some factories have shut down for maintenance, while others are still clearing old crop contracts.

Rejections are on the rise and growers are being warned that quality specifications will be closely adhered to.

Meanwhile, across Ireland, the current spell of dry weather continues to hamper tuber growth within potatoes crops, as moisture stress becomes the key growth restraint for potato crops.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s Country has secured a Great Taste Award from the Guild of Fine Food for its ‘Naked Mash’ hand-crafted potato product.

The product was launched two years ago and comes in 400g packs that are ready for the oven or microwave.

Wilson’s Country has secured a Great Taste Award for its ‘Naked Mash’ hand-crafted potato product

The product cooks in just four minutes and is both gluten-free and dairy-free, making it suitable for vegans.

This is the first Great Taste Award achieved by Northern Ireland’s leading potato packer and processer.

The Guild of Fine Food are the world's largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink, often dubbed the 'Oscars' of the food world.

Related Stories

Wilson’s marketing manager, Joanne Weir, said: “The success of Naked Mash reflects the growing demand for high quality potato products that also deliver in terms of their convenience.

“The product has been specifically developed to consistently deliver for consumers in terms of its overall quality, handmade texture and taste.

“Adding value to locally grown potatoes is at the very heart of our ongoing commitment to customers and consumers.”

The judges assessing Naked Mash highlighted the homemade nature of the product.