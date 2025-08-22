Jobs: Agri-media and farm advisory roles available

There are several interesting jobs available in the agri-sector at the moment, catering for a wide range of skill sets.

So if you are considering a new change in your career, or are looking to get your foot in the door of the agricultural sector, one of them might be for you.

Further details on these jobs, including how to apply for them, can be viewed on Agriland Media's agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job postings.

Agriland Media has a number of roles to fill at the minute, including an account manager in our commercial department.

The Agriland commercial team is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships, ranging from government bodies and large international concerns to small agricultural entities.

As part of our ongoing development we are recruiting a sales account manager to join our expanding team.

Responsibilities will include (among others): developing a detailed knowledge of our products and services; engaging with our client base to create, plan and deliver effective digital marketing campaigns; and reviewing campaign performance and informing customers accordingly.

The ideal candidate should have an interest in and understanding of the agri-market sales cycle; a third level education in a relevant discipline; and should be commercially astute with a flair and passions for sales.

Agriland Media is also looking to take on a journalist to join our news team.

The right candidate for the role should be able to deliver compelling written, audio and video content; and should have knowledge or be willing to develop a knowledge of Ireland's farming and agri-food sectors.

Digital writing experience is desirable but not a must.

The Rivers Trust, is an environmental charity comprising over 60 independent local charities, and the island of Ireland is the fastest-growing area of the Rivers Trust movement.

As part of that growth, the trust is expanding its team across Ireland, and is now looking for two full-time motivated and experienced farm advisors with a passion for nature and water friendly farming.

The roles will be based in Co. Tyrone.

The primary purpose of these positions is to liaise with landowners in the Strule River catchment to identify opportunities for, and oversee the installation of, nature-based solutions to protect and improve water quality and deliver knowledge transfer events to raise awareness among the farming and wider community.

These roles involve close collaboration with a wider network of stakeholders including landowners, water companies, government, research institutions and the NGO sector across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Great Britain.

While environmental and freshwater knowledge and experience are desirable, The Rivers Trust is looking for someone who has a sound understanding of farming practices and the application of nature-based solutions to reduce nutrient and sediment impact on water quality.

A north midlands-based animal feed supplier is looking to take on a customer relationship manager.

The position requires a candidate with good commercial ability, and a solid interest in farming and agri-business, in particular with regard to dairy, calf, young stock, beef and sheep.

The candidate should have a agricultural qualification or Green Cert, and experience in dealing with farmers.

They should also have strong communication skills across a wide spectrum, including phone, text, WhatsApp, email, and social media.

Certified Irish Angus is looking to fill two roles.

First, an education and events manager is being sought, who will be based at Longfield, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

The key focus will be to creatively promote and manage the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

The role will also involve management and development of curriculum-linked educational programmes and development of new learning resources to promote the opportunities available through the competition.

Certified Irish Angus is also looking to recruit a livestock inspector, on a part-time basis to work in the meat plants of its processing partners ABP and Kepak.

Responsibilities will include inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, implementation of group's livestock policy, and production of reports of inspections.

The candidate should have excellent knowledge, be computer literate, and be willing to work on their own initiative.

The Organic Trust, one of the certification bodies for organic farming in Ireland, is looking to take on an organic certification officer.

The role will involve reporting directly to the certification team leader, and working with the inspection and certification team and in tandem with other certification officers.

The role will require a strong attention to detail and a keenness to bring solutions to a conclusion; the ability to make fact-checked decisions; and a high-level of IT proficiency, including the Microsoft Office Suite, so as to be able to work with the company's integrated database.