VetEmbryos yard open day and sale of Charolais genetics on today

VetEmbryos - in partnership with with AJ’s Charolais and Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) - is hosting an online sale of top-end Charolais genetics.

The sale titled: 'Keys to Success IV - Foundations of the Future' takes place on MartEye and is closing at 7:00pm on Monday, August 25.

A farm open day is also taking place today (Saturday, August 23) at Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon, with presentations on topics including donor management, recipient management, international embryo movements, and other aspects of the veterinary-led operation.

With a total of 30 lots available in the sale, it includes a mix of in-calf pedigree heifers, yearlings, and recipient lots.

Buyers can secure in-calf recipient heifers, implanted at VetEmbryos.ie, carrying embryos from leading cow families including:

Goldstar Falkland;

Bostonia Tina;

Goldstar Ukraine;

Goldstar Sephora;

Sawicka Vicky

Prime Tamara.

Featured sires include: CF-52; Texan Gie; Pirate; Neptune; Nevers and Reglisse.

Every female born in the herd in 2024 will be offered for sale, including three Neptune flush mates and a standout young Major daughter.

One of the headline lots is Bostonia Tina ET, selling in-calf with a confirmed female calf due early spring 2026.

Bostonia Tina ET, sired by Major and a granddaughter of Liscally Blossom

Sired by Major, out of Bostonia Lilypad and with Liscally Blossom as grandam, she offers depth of breeding and a track record of producing quality progeny.

Established by Dáire Markham, a 2004 UCD veterinary medicine graduate with over a decade of embryo transfer experience, VetEmbryos.ie is a veterinary-led, EU-licensed embryo transfer service recognised for professionalism, technical expertise, and consistently high client satisfaction.

The sale offers a unique opportunity to secure the genetics that define the AJ’s herd – with calves due in September 2025 and spring 2026, alongside select maiden heifers ready for breeding in 2026.