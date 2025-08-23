'Deeply rewarding' to raise children in grounded rural environment': author

For children's author Julie Kennedy Fogarty, life on a farm presents its fair share of challenges but she has also found it to be deeply rewarding to raise her children in such a grounded rural environment.

Her husband, James, is a dairy farmer in Moyglass, outside Fethard, Co. Tipperary, where he milks a herd of 120 Friesians.

"I actually grew up here myself, so it feels very special to have returned home after spending a number of years working in Dublin," Julie said.

"Like most dairy farms, it’s a busy, year-round operation.

"Because I also work for a financial planning firm in Clonmel - Eolas Money - my involvement on the farm is a bit limited. With four small children and writing books too, my days are fairly full.

"That said, family farming is always a team effort, and there are plenty of moments where I pitch in, especially during busy times or when an extra pair of hands is needed," the author said.

The couple have four children: Elizabeth (8), JP (7), Julia (6) and Grace (4).

"They are a constant source of inspiration for me, both in the stories I write and in the way I see the world through their eyes," Julie said.

"When I became a mum - and with my children arriving close together - picture books quickly became part of our daily rhythm.

"Reading with them opened my eyes to the power of a really good children’s story: clever, funny, beautifully written books that you don’t mind reading over and over again.

The Tipperary woman, who has a PhD in economics, said that this was what led her to start writing herself.

"That experience stirred something in me. I wanted to create stories that could spark joy, inspire imagination, and maybe even become part of another family’s daily rhythm," she said.

"The process has been a huge learning curve - very different from my background in academia and report writing - but also incredibly fulfilling."

Julie self-publishes her books, and they’re now stocked in several local bookshops, and also nationally.

"From September, they’ll also be available nationwide in Tesco and Dunne's Stores, which I’m hugely excited about.

"Even better, the books are not only written by an Irish author but also printed locally here in Tipperary.

"I was lucky to find a wonderful local printer, and I really hope people will get behind that idea, supporting books that are both written and produced in Ireland.

"On top of that, my books are now available through the library service, so they can be found in every library in Ireland. If you haven’t spotted them on the shelves yet, please do ask because they are available," Julie said.

She said rural life is rich with inspiration from the "nature, animals, the changing seasons" and the strong sense of community.

"Living here has definitely shaped my writing voice. There’s a certain rhythm and simplicity to rural life that lends itself beautifully to storytelling," she said.

"I also love how much time my children spend outdoors. It keeps keeps their imaginations alive, and that spills over into the ideas I have for stories."

She plans to feature farming in one of her future children's books.

"While my first book, Reuben’s Hunt for a Home isn't farm-based, Reuben himself is a character with lots of potential. I’m currently developing a story where Reuben finds himself on a farm so watch this space.

"I’d love to capture some of the magic of farm life for children who might not experience it firsthand."

The Coolest Pet was inspired by her childen's constant pleas for a dog. While the canine companion has not yet materialised, the house has had some very unconventional creatures suggested for adoption since, Julie said.

She has just finished Reuben's Hunt for Christmas.

The author said writing has become a way to blend creativity with purpose.

"I also found that Irish voices were under-represented in children's picture books," she said.

"That lit a quiet but determined fire in me to start writing and to bring something fresh and homegrown to the book shelf.

"I wanted to create something that could inspire young readers, bring a smile or a giggle and offer meaning moments along the way."

Julie is a strong advocate of reading and books.

"Reading opens a world of possibilities. It fosters language, imagination, emotional understanding, and connection. It helps children build empathy, develop critical thinking, and feel part of something bigger than themselves," she said.

"A book can be a friend, a guide, or an escape, all in one. That magic stays with us for life.

Julie is passing on her love of reading to her children.

"If I had my way, I’d be tucked up at home writing, lost in the work itself.

"I think picture books are so valuable for young children and through a combination of words and visuals, really important messages can be explained and explored by children."