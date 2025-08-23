SEEFA to host forestry hub at Ploughing Championships

The Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) will host a forestry hub for the first time at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The hub, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), will be located at Row 5, Block 5, Stand 133.

Along with providing information on the forestry sector, experts will be on hand to help people at every stage, from first planting to active management.

The hub is also designed for anyone curious about the role of trees in climate, rural incomes, and nature.

There will be several panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions over the three days.

Among the topics to be covered will be agroforestry, biodiversity, afforestation, timber first policy, and opportunities after Storm Éowyn.

The conversations will be led by former minister for agriculture and broadcaster Ivan Yates and chair of Offaly GAA Michael Duignan.

The programme also includes opening remarks and a panel contribution from Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy Rae.

Paddy Bruton, SEEFA assistant public relations officer, thanked DAFM, the Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA), Irish Farmers' Association, Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) and others for agreeing to take part in the panels.

“This event is a great way to connect with people on forestry, whether they already manage a forest, are exploring their first planting, or are still not engaged with the sector," he said.

Padraig Egan, chair of SEEFA, added that promotion of the forestry industry is more critical now than ever.

He said that this event is an excellent opportunity to show Ireland the many benefits of forestry.

“This event shows that this administration is prioritising foresters and making sure the private forestry sector has a real voice.

"We make progress when we work together. The Ploughing is a fantastic occasion, and we are delighted to play our part,” he said.

This year's National Ploughing Championships will take place on September 16-18 at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.