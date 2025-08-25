Weather to turn cooler and possibly more unsettled this week

The weather is set to turn a little cooler this week compared to recent weeks, with more unsettled conditions possible, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Monday, August 25) will see a cloudy but mostly dry start, but sunny spells will slowly break through. More cloud will gradually build from the west later this afternoon as southerly winds strengthen and a band of rain spreads across the country.

The rain may be heavy at times, with the possibility of some thunder. Highest temperatures today should be between 19° and 23°. High seas are expected along Atlantic coasts with wave overtopping possible.

Rain will clear away this evening leaving a mix of clear spells and just isolated showers. Mist will form inland overnight as winds fall light but it will stay somewhat fresher on the coasts.

It will be somewhat mild overnight, with lowest temperatures of 13° to 15°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 26) is set to be breezy, unsettled and a bit cooler than recent days. Scattered showers will drift over the country with fresh and blustery southwesterly winds.

There will be sunny spells during the afternoon but more cloud will develop later in the evening. Highest temperatures should be 17° to 20°.

Tomorrow night will be wet and very blustery with strong and gusty southwesterly winds and widespread showers. The showers will gradually become more isolated later in the night however, as winds ease too. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Wednesday (August 27) is set to be another unsettled day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which would be heavy in the south and west for a time in the morning and afternoon.

Southwesterly winds will be strong at times along Atlantic coastal counties but will gradually ease further east across the country. There will be some isolated sunny spells in the east, with highest temperatures of 16° to 19°.

On Wednesday night, showers will gradually clear away from most areas but will linger in the west. Some clear breaks will develop as winds ease overnight. Lowest temperatures should be 9° to 12°.

On Thursday (August 28), low pressure is likely to remain in charge so the unsettled weather will continue with blustery westerly winds, ushering a few showers, which could be heavy at times, particularly in the west.

It will be a little cooler on Thursday, with highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

For Friday (August 29), Met Éireann said that current models would indicate that low pressure will stay, leaving continued unsettled weather with showers and blustery winds for the western half of the country, with slightly improved conditions further east.

Temperatures are set to stay cool on Friday, with highs in the mid-teens.