2025 calf registrations decline by over 56,000 head

Total calf registrations to date this year have declined by over 56,000 head, according to the latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

As of August 22 this year, a total of 2.05 million (2,053,379) calves have been registered - a decline of 56,500 year-on-year.

The number of calves registered to beef-breed cows this year stands at just under 577,700 head. This figure is down 23,900 head on last year.

The number of calves registered to dairy cows this year stands at 1,475,700 - down 32,500 head on the same period last year.

The decline in suckler cow numbers in Ireland has been a trend over the past decade since the removal of milk quotas.

Meanwhile, the number of calves bred from the dairy herd had been increasing up until two years ago, when the numbers began to level off and then decline.

The drop in calf births, coupled with the higher export numbers of calves, weanlings, and store cattle, is resulting in an overall decline in the Irish cattle population.

This trend is a concern for key stakeholders in the livestock industry, including marts, factories and milk processors from a dairy-cow numbers perspective.

With the drop off in calf births as well as the strong uplift in beef prices and strong export demand for calves, calf prices have enjoyed a significant uplift this year.

The ICBF calf price data for dairy-bred calves traded in marts in the week ending Sunday, August 17, shows that Angus-sired bull calves under 21 days-of-age made an average price of €487/head while their older counterparts from 3-6 weeks-of-age averaged €512/head.

Friesian bull calves under 21-days-of-age averaged €268/head while Friesian bull calves from 3-6 weeks-of-age averaged €324/head.

The ICBF data shows Hereford bull calves below three weeks-of-age averaged €526/head while the Hereford-sired bull calves from 3-6 weeks-of-age sold for €575/head.