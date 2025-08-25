Tirlán launches dry weather feed support for suppliers

Tirlán has announced that it is launching a dry weather feed support for its farmer milk suppliers.

This will include a rebate of €30/t on GAIN dairy feed, €10/t on Irish rolled cereals, and €3/t on straight feeds.

Tirlán said that the recent dry spell of weather has reduced grass growth and availability in parts of the Tirlán catchment area, hampering efforts to build grass reserves for the autumn.

This is resulting in more conserved forage being fed, which is impacting milk supply in some areas.

The latest survey on grass availability conducted among Tirlán milk suppliers shows that around 90% of the 593 respondents reported either a declining average farm cover or difficulty in building grass reserves on their farms.

The processor said its feed support is designed to help milk suppliers fully meet their herds' energy needs, while also safeguarding winter feed reserves.

The Tirlán feed support will apply for a three-week period from August 24 to September 13 on all GAIN dairy feed, Irish rolled cereals and straights delivered during this time.

Key terms that apply to this support include:

The support applies to tonnes of GAIN dairy feed, Irish rolled cereals, and straights delivered from August 24 to September 13;

€30/t rebate on all GAIN dairy feed;

€10/t rebate on Irish rolled cereals;

€3/t rebate on all straights purchased;

The support is also available to all milk suppliers of Tirlán. In addition, the support will be available to non-Tirlán suppliers who are active GAIN dairy feed customers of Tirlán;

Rebate is limited to end-users (farmers) who directly use the feed;

A reasonable usage limit on the promotion tonnes will apply for each customer.

For non-Tirlán suppliers, those who are defined as active GAIN dairy feed customers are defined as those who have purchased GAIN dairy feed using their Tirlán trading account in the 12 months of 2024, or year to date up to August 1, 2025.

A minimum purchase over the period of 3/t is required to qualify as an 'active GAIN dairy feed customers'.

Farmers must ensure their feed order is in by 1:00p.m on Wednesday, September 10.

There is a maximum of 23,000t available in this support. If this is used before September 13, the support will end when this tonnage limit is reached.

The rebate will be credited to each qualifying suppliers' October trading statement.

Commenting on the feed support, Ailish Byrne, Tirlán's chief agri officer, commented: "Our teams are actively assisting suppliers with grass budgeting and providing nutritional advice to enhance cow performance and health.

"Through engaging with and listening to our dairy farmers, it's clear there is a requirement to assist our family farms during this period," Byrne added.

"This support is designed to help suppliers avoid a sharp drop in milk output for this time of year, build grass reserves for the autumn, and conserve winter feed stocks.

Tirlán milk suppliers are being encouraged to place their orders through their local Tirlán branch or business manager, or to order online.