Programme of events for Generational Renewal Week in September

Generational renewal is a growing priority in Irish agriculture.

To highlight the opportunities in farming, Teagasc has organised five events to take place during Generational Renewal Week, which will run from September 8 to 12.

During this week, a hybrid programme of events on generational renewal will take place.

Included are three webinars and two farm walks.

Ruth Fennell, Teagasc collaborative farming specialist, said: “The average age of Irish farmers is currently 59.

"Many report that they have no identified successor, or that potential successors are not planning to return home to farm.

"There has never been a more critical time to address this pressing issue.”

Fennell said that Generational Renewal Weeks aims to "showcase opportunities for young people to build fulfilling careers in farming".

"It will also focus on supporting older farmers to step back when they choose to do so," she said.

"The week will also focus on navigating the often-complex area of tax implications related to succession and land transfer.”

The events will explore how collaborative farming arrangements such as registered farm partnerships, share farming, land leasing, plus other options, can create opportunities for both outgoing and incoming farmers.

Events taking place include:

Collaborative farming webinar - September 8 at 7:30p.m;

Farm succession and inheritance webinar - September 9 at 7:30p.m;

Taxes and reliefs webinar - September 11 at 7:30p.m.

A suckler beef farm walk with Gerard and Shane O’Connor will take place in Co. Roscommon on September 10 at 6:30p.m.

The father and son team farms 18 suckler cows alongside a beef enterprise through a joint venture.

Local Teagasc advisors will address management and health practices on the farm, while Ruth Fennell will discuss how they’ve structured their joint venture and will focus on succession planning - including collaborative arrangements, tax considerations, and reliefs.

Generational Renewal Week finishes with a farm walk at Tony McCormack and Chris Cahill’s farm in Co. Westmeath on September 12, at 11:00a.m.

They operate under a registered farm partnership, despite not being related.

Together, they are managing a 240-cow spring-calving dairy enterprise.

Since its establishment in 2022, significant capital investment has taken place on the farm and the herd has doubled in size to allow for sufficient income for both partners.