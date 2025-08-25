New data shows grocery inflation now stands at 5.86%

Grocery inflation has continued to rise, increasing from 5.43% to 5.86% over the past 12 weeks, according to new data.

Due to range of festivals, concerts and events, Irish shoppers contributed an additional €68.2 million to the grocery market’s overall performance in August.

The latest grocery data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows that take-home value sales rose 6.2% over the four weeks to August 10.

However, shoppers visited stores less often (-0.5%) and when in store continued to pick up less packs per trip (-2.6%).

Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator, said consumers have been enjoying the last of the summer sun in recent weeks.

An extra €7.2 million was spent on alcohol and an additional €1.3 million on suncare.

"Shoppers also indulged in other ways, spending an additional €8.9 million on take-home soft drinks and chocolate.

"With such busy calendars, it’s clear that shoppers needed a bit of an energy boost with nearly €1 million more spent on sports and energy drinks compared to the same time last year," Healy said.

Shoppers spent €735 million on promotional lines during the latest 12-week period, an 8.9% increase compared to the previous year.

The data shows that key growth categories included alcohol, frozen and household all growing ahead of the total market for promotional lines.

Over the latest 12-week period, brands have grown behind the total market, up 5.7%, with growth slowing to 3.7%.

Despite this, shoppers still spent an additional €58.7 million on branded products, significantly up on last 12-week period.

The new report shows own label saw stronger growth over the 12 weeks at 6.3% with premium own label the standout performer, up 14.5%. Shoppers spent nearly €17.7 million extra on these ranges.

Brands currently hold 47% value share of the total market with own label at 47.1% value share.

Over the latest 12-week period, shoppers purchased their groceries more often online, up 7.6%, contributing €13.8 million to its overall performance, down on last month’s €15.7 million.

Dunnes held 23.5% market share in the period, followed closely by Tesco on 23.4%.

SuperValu holds 19.7% of the market, Lidl has 14.2%, while Aldi is on 11.8%.