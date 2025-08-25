Cow euthanized following 'military helicopter exercise' in Netherlands

Farmers in the Netherlands have been warned that a planned 'military helicopter exercise' this week could impact on their livestock.

It follows confirmation from the Mayor of the municipality of Hardenberg, Maarten Offinga, that one farmer had to euthanize a cow following military exercises last week.

The mayor has now told the Ministry of Defence that the exercises are causing stress in animals, with some running and breaking out.

Mayor Offinga said “I understand that this is very traumatic. When animals are injured or die, it has a major impact on farmers and their families.

"At the same time, I want to emphasize that these military exercises are crucial for the safety and readiness of our armed forces".

While highlighting the importance of the defence training, Offinga also appealed to military forces to be mindful of their surrounding environments.

The military helicopter exercise "Centaur Wrath" took place in parts of the eastern Netherlands last week.

The low flying helicopters will also carry out simulations on August 26, 27, and 28.

During the exercises, four Apache Attack helicopters from the Defense Helicopter Command will take part in training procedures.

The Ministry of Defence has outlined that this training is carried out in order to be ready for deployment at any giving time.

The force stated: "At a time when international security is under pressure, it's crucial that our pilots can practice in real-world situations."

Related Stories

The mayor added: "We are in discussions to improve communication with our neighbours in the future, so that our farmers and residents are prepared for the exercises."

In the meantime, the municipality of Hardenberg has local farmers on how to keep animals safe during these exercises.

The office told farmers to keep animals indoors during the exercises, especially younger stock.

Farmers were also reminded to keep their cattle in groups in a bid to reduce stress, and were advised to consult with local veterinarians to discuss additional measures needed.