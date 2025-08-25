Factory quotes: Beef trade on firm footing into final week of August

This week's factory quotes sees the beef trade remain on firm footing into the final week of August with plenty of trade positivity.

Cattle prices are remaining at record highs and Irish beef prices are also running ahead of the average British beef prices.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), in the week ending Saturday, August 16, the average 'R3' steer (bullock) price in the Republic of Ireland was 656.6p/kg versus the British average of 650.2p/kg.

The biggest differential is in cow price with the 'O3' cow price in northern Ireland at 553.9p/kg that week versus the 600.1p/kg in the Republic of Ireland.

This week, steers are being quoted at €7.50-7.60/kg on the grid and heifers are being quoted at €7.60-7.65/kg on the grid.

Factory agents are agreeing flat-price deals with farmers for mixed batches of cattle at rates above the grid-price equivalent.

According to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) beef chair John Cleary, flat price deals are "back in vogue" with up to €8/kg being paid for lots of heifers and steers.

He said that the numbers of heavy cattle remain tight and factory agents are willing to negotiate on price to secure cattle.

Cow price is continuing on a firm footing also with €7.50-7.60/kg being quoted for 'U' grade cows.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.30-7.40/kg. 'O' grade cows are being quoted at €7.10-7.20/kg in general and 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00/kg for the heavy, fleshed P grade cows.

Some farmers with batches of well-finished cows are managing to secure higher prices.

Click here to see the latest official prices paid for cows by grade and factory.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.80/kg for 'U' grades with €7.70/kg being quoted for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' Grade bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg on the grid.

Some farmers are managing to secure more for their finished bulls.

Click here to see the latest official price data for young bulls.