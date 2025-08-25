Agri Aware announces new members for its board of directors

Agri-food educational body Agri Aware has announced the appointment of new members to its board of directors.

At the same time, the organisation has announced the names of board members who will now step down from their roles.

The newly appointed board members bring experience across communications; animal welfare; and environmental and social governance issues (ESG).

Two communication specialists have joined the board. Head of communications at Bord Bia, Rosaleen O'Shaughnessy, replaces her former colleague, the now-retired Mike Neary.

Long-standing board member Jeanne Kelly, meanwhile, will be replaced by her colleague at Ornua Sean O'Brien, group communications manager at the dairy business.

The board will also welcome Donal Lynch, founder of Slieve Bloom Veterinary and a member of XL Vets Ireland.

Agri Aware said that Lynch will bring new expertise in the animal welfare space.

Finally, Dr. Lisa Koep, the chief ESG officer at Tirlán, joins the board of Agri Aware, which said that Dr. Koepp has a strong background in sustainability.

Agri Aware expressed "sincere thanks" to outgoing board members Tim O'Mahony and Dr. Patrick Wall, who have now retired from the board.

The board also acknowledged the contribution of Dr. Karina Pierce, who has stepped down.

Commenting on the new appointments, Agri Aware chairperson Shay Galvin said: "We are delighted to welcome Rosaleen, Sean, Donal and Lisa on to the board.

"Their expertise and experience span a broad range of areas within the agricultural sector and will be a tremendous asset in continuing Agri Aware's work in enhancing agricultural literacy.

"We are deeply grateful for the contributions of Tim, Patrick, Jeanne, Mike and Karina for their long-standing commitment to Agri Aware. We look forward to building on their achievements with the energy and expertise of our existing and new board members," Galvin added.

Agri Aware is an independent charitable trust which says its mission is to "improve the image and understanding of agriculture, farming, and the food industry among the public".

The body delivers educational and public awareness initiatives and projects for students and the public through its school programmes and at various events.