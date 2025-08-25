Gorman discusses 'farming priorities' with Harris and Heydon

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) met with the Tánaiste, Simon Harris and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon today (August 25) to discuss the farming priorities for the medium and long-term.

IFA president, Francie Gorman said that it was a wide-ranging discussion that focused on key issues that confront farmers at the moment.

He said: "In terms of immediacy, the retention of the nitrates derogation, the danger of a Mercosur deal, and challenges for the tillage sector were to the forefront of our interaction, along with excessive regulation and the cost of doing business.

"We emphasised the relentless focus of the farming community in improving water quality and what is needed from the government to secure an extension of the derogation."

Gorman also said that there are trade issues that the Tánaiste has to dedicate his resources towards.

These issues include opposition to the Mercosur deal and difficulties with US tariffs, particularly for the tillage sector.

He said: "We have identified support for the tillage sector as crucial for its future. The uncertainty around what US tariff rate will apply to our whiskey exports is very unhelpful given the very difficult conditions our tillage farmers are dealing with.

“We impressed that a sustained diplomatic effort is needed to find the numbers to oppose the (Mercusor) deal. There is no upside in the proposed deal from a farming perspective and our government has to be in the vanguard of opposition to it."

“The CAP proposals will have to be re-worked in a way that supports farmers on the frontline. Food security will have to be underpinned by an increased budget that rewards those who are producing food,” the IFA president added.

During the meeting with the Tánaiste and Minister for Agriculture, the IFA raised that TB proposals are overdue.

Gorman highlighted that the IFA made a "substantial submission" earlier this year which addressed the issues that farmers had with the TB programme.

"When the minister brings forward his plan, he will have to recognise these if he wants buy in from farmers. TB has taken a huge toll on those farmers who have been impacted by a breakdown and this has to be considered," the IFA president explained.