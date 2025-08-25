DAFM issues over €2.5m in scheme payments to farmers

By Aisling O'Brien

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued over €2.5 million to farmers through various scheme payments last week.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that around €1.3 million was paid out under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The latest data shows that €1.28 million was paid out for TAMS 3 claims, while an additional €2,700 was issued for TAMS 2.

The department has now paid out €89.5 million to farmers under TAMS 3 across over 10,000 claims.

The department issued just over €1 million to farmers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) last week.

Some 16,200 farmers have now been paid a total of €54.7 million through this scheme.

Last week, there was an additional €170,000 paid to farmers participating in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

This means that the total paid out for the agri-environmental scheme now stands at €515.7 million.

An additional €22,000 was also issued under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

While a further €4,223 was paid for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

A total of €847.68 million has now been paid under these schemes to 119,681 farmers, including €38.7 million for the 2024 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and the 2024 National Reserve of €3.2 million.

