Met Éireann: Weekend weather to be 'unsettled and changeable'

Today (Friday, September 12) will be cool, breezy with sunshine and showers combined with the possibility of further thunderstorms according to Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow rain warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo remains in place until 10:00a.m. today.

The national meteorological service said persistent rain will develop in the west by later afternoon and will spread eastwards though the evening.

Temperatures are likely to range between 13° to 16° degrees throughout the day "with mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in west and southwest coastal areas".

By nightfall rain is expected to clear and it will be dry for a time with clear spells.

However there will be further scattered heavy showers in western parts overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 5° to 10° can be expected.

Saturday is also like to see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with some heavy or thundery.

According to Met Éireann these will gradually die out through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures ranging from 13° to 16° degrees are likely but it will also be a breezy day with "occasionally gusty west to southwest winds".

Saturday night will start off mostly dry with clear spells but then cloud will increase from the west and rain will develop in the southwest overnight.

By nightfall temperatures will fall to between 7° to 10° degrees and in many parts of the country it will be "very blustery with the rain".

There will be no let up in the rain for many on Sunday morning with Met Éireann currently forecasting that it will "spread northeastwards to all areas along with fresh southeasterly winds".

The national meteorological service has also warned that it "will be heavy at times and will clear northeastwards in the afternoon with sunshine and showers following, some heavy".

As the rain clears winds are also expected to be come moderate and temperatures could be in the region of 15° to 18°.

However showers will be back through Sunday night, especially in the west and north and these are likely to be accompanied by windy conditions.

The start of next week will bring more cool and windy with heavy showers or longer spells of rain according to Met Éireann.

"Some spot flooding is possible in the northwest. Some bright or sunny intervals also.

"Highest temperatures of 13° to 16° with fresh, gusty westerly winds, strong over Ulster with gales possible near the north coast," it also warned.

But there may be better conditions on Tuesday morning which is likely to see some bright or sunny spells and some scattered showers with some rain possible for a time in southern areas.

The overall outlook for next week according to the national meteorological service is that "currently it looks drier and Autumnal mid-week with calm conditions".

But it is likely to turn "unsettled and blustery again later in the week".