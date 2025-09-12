What do farmers need to know about the upcoming urea restrictions?

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have reminded farmers of the technical notice issued in February 2025 regarding the restriction of unprotected urea.

From Monday (September 15), unprotected granular (solid) urea will no longer be allowed in Ireland.

The restrictions come as part of the midterm review of Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) under SI No 42 of 2025.

At the time of the review, a provision was put in place to allow the use of unprotected urea until September to facilitate the use of existing stocks.

Now that the provisional time has run out, what do farmers need to know about these new restrictions?

From September 15, farmers will no longer be able to use any unprotected granular urea on their land.

However, farmers are being reminded that they can in fact apply unprotected urea if it is in liquid form.

Protected urea is also permitted, with the department actively promoting it due to its enhanced environmental benefits.

DAFM stated that the restriction applies to all urea nitrogen products over 1% in ureic nitrogen content.

The department also highlighted that products blended with secondary macronutrients such as sulphur, as well as micronutrients, will be included in the restriction.

DAFM did however add that the restriction does not apply to blends or compounds containing unprotected urea and phosphorus.

Unprotected urea has not been coated with a urease inhibitor, which is an enzyme that catalyses the conversion of urea to ammonium.

The urease inhibitor blocks the active site of the urease enzyme, reducing the rate at which urea converts to ammonium and therefore reducing ammonia.

According to the department, restricting unprotected urea is a 'key element' in reducing ammonia emissions and ensuring continued compliance with ammonia reduction targets.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) last week called for flexibility on the date for farmers to use up their stocks of unprotected urea following a reminder text on the upcoming deadline issued by DAFM on September 3.

IFA Environment Committee chair John Murphy criticised the 12-day notice by the department, saying many farmers will still have stock and should not be forced to spread it in under a fortnight.

Related Stories

This is not the only change coming into affect on Monday, with the department also reminding farmers that there will be new regulations in regard to soil sampling for farmers in accordance with SI No. 42 of the 2025 nitrates regulations.

The revision will see soil sample results issued after Sunday (September 14) needing to state the corresponding Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) or georeference.

Without the correct samples and georefrences, farms will be assumed to have a P index of 3 or 4 depending on the stocking rate.