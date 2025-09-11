AXA National Dairy Show returns with 'exceptional industry support'

This year's AXA National Dairy Show takes place on October 10 and 11 at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Now in its 43rd year, the event continues to grow in scale and influence, showcasing the very best of Ireland’s dairy sector.

The National Dairy Show has confirmed that AXA Insurance is returning as the event's headline sponsor for the fourth year running.

Organisers say the continued support from AXA has allowed the show to develop and promote the best that the dairy industry has to offer.

This year’s event sees impressive levels of industry sponsorship from companies covering every aspect of the dairy industry; from genetics and animal health to milking technologies and nutrition.

The platinum sponsors for the 2025 AXA National Dairy Show are:

IHFA (Irish Holstein Friesian Association);

Tom Harte Farm Services/DeLaval;

Dunmasc Genetics;

Munster Bovine;

Dairygold;

World Wide Sires;

Lely Centre Mitchelstown.

Seamus O’Mahony, head of commercial at Dairygold Agri Business, said the co-op is delighted to be associated with the AXA National Dairy Show again as platinum sponsors.

He said: "Dairygold has been part of the show since its inception and has seen it grow into one of the largest dairy events in Ireland.

"It offers a great day out for dairy families to see the best in dairy breeding, the latest in farming technology, and to meet friends.

"We’re proud to support this event in the heart of our catchment area and engage with our members and the wider dairy community," he said.

Following its successful debut in 2024, the Rispoval Calf Village will return this year with Rispoval Zoetis as the headline sponsor.

Visitors can expect a comprehensive showcase of calf care and youngstock solutions.

The Rispoval Calf Village is supported by associate sponsors, JFC Agri, and O’Donovan Engineering.

It promises to once again be a great destination to learn about the most up to date developments in the calf-rearing world.

The National Dairy Show offers sponsorship opportunities at all levels - platinmum, gold, silver, bronze - as well as a unique platform for exhibitors, technology demonstrations, and business networking.

Any companies interested in getting involved are being encouraged to get in touch soon, as space and slots are filling quickly.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Ciara O’Mahony at [email protected].