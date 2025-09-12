€1.7m for vehicles announced under rural community funding programme

€1.7 million has been announced to deliver 32 vehicles under the 2025 CLÁR programme.

The CLÁR programme provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of de-population.

During a visit to St. Dymphna’s Special Education School in Ballina, Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary announced the funding for the vehicles.

The vehicles will provide support for people with reduced mobility accessing day care, medical and other services, and for people that require transport services to access cancer treatment.

This funding is also supporting the purchase of vital vehicles by community first responders, search and rescue organisations and meals on wheels groups.

Minister Calleary said that the CLÁR programme is providing funding to "support vital services in some of our most rural areas, particularly for those with acute medical and accessibility challenges".

"These services give greater independence to individuals and their families, and empowers them to live fulfilled lives within their communities," he said.

“We all know the immense value of these organisations in our communities.

"The volunteers in our community, first responders and search and rescue organisations are those who we turn to in some of the most challenging of circumstances.

"I’m also pleased to be able to support meals on wheels services that are vital to assist the elderly and vulnerable in their own homes."

Projects being funded include: