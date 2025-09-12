Brown bread baking finals set for Ploughing Championships

The much anticipated National Brown Bread Baking Competition will take place next week at the National Ploughing Championships from September 16-18.

The competition is sponsored by Euronics, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Country Women's Association.

Five counties will be represented in next weeks competition with Pauline Browne, Faith Ekonorue, and Helen Walker from Co. Dublin, Áine Cotter from Co. Cork, Maureen Igoe and Josephine Kelly from Co. Mayo, Tracey Mullin-Ryan from Co. Galway, and Kathy Bogler from Co. Wexford.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, four bakers will take to the ovens from 12:00p.m, showcasing their skills in a bid to secure a place in Thursday’s grand final.

Judging the competition will be Eleanor Martin from NEFF, Thelma Burke from the Irish Countywomen's Association (ICA), and Eileen Brennan, winner of the 1973 competition, representing the NPA.

Alison Curtis returns this year as MC, guiding the bakers and audience through the tense and exciting rounds and helping to calm the bakers' nerves as they compete for a spot in the final.

The winners will be announced each day at 3:00p.m with the overall winner being announced on Thursday.

The overall winner will go home with an incredible prize €5,000 in cash, and a NEFF slide and hide oven. All three finalists will receive a €500 Euronics gift card.

The National Brown Bread Baking Competition tent is on block 2, row 22, tent 424.

Separately, TikTok Shop will be making its debut at the 2025 National Ploughing Championship at Tigh TikTok (TikTok House), bringing its digital commerce to life for the first time in Ireland.

Ireland's top TikTok Shops, including several Guaranteed Irish brands, will host TikTok Shop LIVE sessions across all three days of the National Ploughing Championships.

Attendees can see first-hand the LIVE shopping on-site, while app users across Ireland can join and shop the experience virtually through the Tiktok app.