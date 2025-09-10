TikTok Shop to make debut at National Ploughing Championship

TikTok Shop will be making its debut at the 2025 National Ploughing Championship at Tigh TikTok (TikTok House), bringing its digital commerce to life for the first time in Ireland.

Ireland's top TikTok Shops, including several Guaranteed Irish brands, will host TikTok Shop LIVE sessions across all three days of the National Ploughing Championship.

Attendees can see first-hand the LIVE shopping on-site, while app users across Ireland can join and shop the experience virtually through the Tiktok app.

To support Irish businesses in their LIVE shopping sessions, they will be joined by two of Ireland's well known 'Farmtok' creators: Fin Walsh, a 25-year-old dairy farmer from Co. Limerick; and Katie Larkin, also known as the 'The Abbey Cowgirl', who is a Galway-based suckler farmer.

Tigh TikTok will be located at Block 5, Row 30, Stand 551 of the National Ploughing Championship.

Katie Larkin, also known as 'The Abbey Cowgirl'

Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association, said: "TikTok Shop offers a fantastic opportunity to highlight Irish brands and products in fresh and creative ways.

"With millions across the country engaging on TikTok each month, it provides Irish businesses with a direct channel to connect with customers in a dynamic, interactive, and engaging manner."

Since launching, the number of sellers on TikTok Shop Ireland has more than doubled from January 2025 to May 2025.

Account lead for TikTok Shop Ireland, Katey McElroy said: “LIVE shopping is driving rapid growth for Irish businesses on TikTok Shop.

"Our LIVE showcase at this year’s Ploughing is an opportunity to see how some of the top businesses on the platform are bringing their products to life and connecting with new customers.

"No matter the size of your business or where you’re based, LIVE shopping allows you to connect with customers in real-time across Ireland to supercharge sales - all whilst building loyal communities.”

The schedule for the LIVE shopping sessions includes:

Day 1 (Tuesday, September 16)

Fior Jewellery from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m;

BareByVogue from 12:30p.m to 2:30p.m;

BabyBoo from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m.

Day 2 (Wednesday, September 17)

KASH Beauty from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m;

Gigi Supplements from 12:30p.m to 2:30p.m;

BPerfect and Voduz from 3:00p.m to 5p.m.

Day 3 (Thursday, September 18)

KissMyLips from 10:30p.m to 12:00p.m;

Sugar Plum Sweetery from 12:30p.m to 2:30p.m.

The National Ploughing Championship will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on September 16, 17 and 18.

The event will feature an extensive range of cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment, and already there is growing interest in the prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ competition.

The livestock section will have over 100 entries in competitions such as the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association All-Ireland Finals and the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, as well as many other breeds on display.

Visitors will gain insights into livestock management, genetics, nutrition, and animal healthcare.

The National Championships Ploughing Stakes has drawn a particularly strong programme this year, attracting entries from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland, with more than 350 competitors taking part.

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year, such as fashion shows, sheep shearing, hunter trials, fun fair, food fayre, craft demonstrations, and pony games.