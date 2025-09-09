FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 winner announced

Aileen Sheehan from Co. Cork has been announced as the FBD Young Farmer of the Year winner for 2025.

The winner was announced at the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards which took place at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare this evening (Tuesday, September 9).

Aileen milks 140 dairy cows on a 100% leased farm, managing 28 in-calf heifers and 24 calves as replacements.

She began farming in December 2021 after leasing a dairy unit in Whitechurch, Co. Cork, purchasing a herd, and starting milk supply.

In 2023 she introduced her own heifers, and now runs the enterprise with her husband while raising their six-month-old baby.

The farm is supported by three part-time staff - Sarah, Aoife, and Tadgh - and has a strong focus on sustainability.

Alongside farming, Aileen teaches PE and Maths, while her husband serves in the army.

They are no strangers to awards - in 2025 the farming team won the Dairygold Milk Quality and Sustainability Award.

The FBD awards this evening also recognised the achievements of other farmers including:

Best Young entrant: Sarah Kelly;

Land Mobility Award Winner: David Heraty;

Drystock Award Winner: Amie Coonan;

Other Enterprises Award Winner: Isaac Wheelock;

Dairy Award Winner: Aileen Sheehan;

Farm Management Award: Brian Fitzpatrick

Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award: Aileen Sheehan;

FBD Young Farmer of the Year Runner Up: Isaac Wheelock.

The final six contestants competing for the title of FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 were:

Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Cork;

Amie Coonan, a beef farmer from Tipperary;

Brian Fitzpatrick, a dairy farmer from Carlow;

David Heraty, a beef and sheep farmer from Mayo;

Isaac Wheelock, a tillage farmer from Wexford;

Sarah Kelly, an equine farmer from Sligo.

Macra national president Josephine O'Neill this evening congratulated all of the young farmers on their success.

She said: "These prestigious awards celebrate the passion, determination, hard work and commitment of young farmers

"Despite the challenges faced in Irish agriculture today, the FBD Young Farmer of the Year semi-finalists are wonderful ambassadors for all young farmers who work so hard day in day out to incorporate sustainable farming practices and innovative technologies, acting as stewards of the land and leaders of their rural communities."

Michael Berkery, chairman of the FBD Trust, also praised the award winners.

He said: "FBD Insurance is proud to continue our long-standing support for Macra na Feirme and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

"At FBD Insurance, we understand the importance of supporting Ireland’s young farmers and to help showcase innovation and sustainability in Irish farming.

"Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to finals. They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future."