Farmers and food producers front new Bord Bia campaign

Bord Bia has today (Tuesday, September 9) unveiled a new national advertising campaign featuring Irish farmers and food producers.

The 'Make Your Mark' campaign takes an all-sector approach to showcase food production under the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

The powerful role consumers play in sustaining Ireland’s agri-food community is emphasised in the campaign's tagline: “Your food choices can support quality assured farmers”.

As part of the campaign, farmers, growers and a Bord Bia auditor bring audiences behind the Quality Mark.

“Every day, Irish shoppers make choices that have a direct impact on farming and food production,” said Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive, said.

“Make Your Mark empowers consumers to buy with confidence, knowing that when they choose food with the Bord Bia Quality Mark they’re supporting over 60,000 farmers and producers who produce food to the highest Bord Bia standards of quality and sustainability," he added.

Wicklow beef farmer Rebecca Harris of Ballyhenry Farm, her daughter Skye and nephew Harvey, alongside their herd of organic Aberdeen Angus cattle Image: Chris Bellew

The campaign places particular emphasis on younger consumers aged 25–40.

Research shows that this group is highly motivated by making food choices that support their local communities.

Bord Bia has conducted extensive research with this group during development of the campaign, and early testing shows the advertising has been very positively received.

Related Stories

“Our research confirms that shoppers are looking for food choices they can trust, and the call to action within the Make Your Mark campaign for consumers to always choose food with the Bord Bia Quality Mark meets that need.

"We’re proud that quality assured farmers and growers are at the heart of this campaign," O’Toole said.

Make Your Mark will run across national TV, radio, online, and social media from this week. It will also feature at next week's National Ploughing Championships.

"Campaign bursts" are planned for September and November, with further activity continuing throughout 2026.