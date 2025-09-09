Agriland and Agri Aware series 'Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field' to return

Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with Agri Aware to announce the return of the 'Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field Series'.

Running throughout the months of September and October, this campaign aims to raise awareness around topics such as farm safety and physical wellbeing among the farming community, with the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Agri Aware understands the many responsibilities farmers juggle, from farm safety to maintaining their own wellbeing.

The Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign aims to cultivate a strong network of care and support within farming communities once again and provide real life stories and practical advice.

This campaign will centre around a three-part series video series and a survey that aims to gain prior knowledge and experience around important topics such as farm safety and the physical health so that Agri Aware can further build on this campaign in the future.

The three-part video series will see farmers and those working in the agricultural sector share their stories related to farm safety and physical health, sharing how they coped with the obstacles they faced and the advice they would offer to anyone who has endured or is currently facing the same challenges they faced.

Co. Meath farmer Padraic Joyce

First up in the Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field Series is dairy farmer from Co. Meath Padraic Joyce.

Padraic’s story revolves around an accident he was involved in with a quad five years ago on his farm. Padraic details the day of the accident, the injuries he suffered and the advice he would give to anyone that works with a quad.

Padraic’s story comes at a time when a number of accidents and worse, fatalities are being seen on farms through the use of quads. Padraic’s story is a reminder of the dangers a quad possesses, albeit a useful tool on a farm and the need to remember safety first when it comes to operating one.

Co. Kildare farmer, Shane Purcell

Part two of this series will see Shane Purcell from Co. Kildare share his story about an accident he was involved in when working with livestock on his farm in Athy that saw him knocked to the ground by cattle in a pen in the shed and left with a number of injuries.

Like Padraic, Shane speaks about the day of the accident, the injuries he incurred and the advice he would give farmers who are working with cattle.

Again, the number of accidents and indeed fatalities involving livestock over the years is extremely worrying and Shane’s story brings to light that all it takes is a split second for a routine task to go wrong and cause harm.

Co. Kildare farmer David Kelly

Lastly, the final instalment of the series will see David Kelly, also from Co. Kildare, who operates a beef and sheep farm while also working off farm as a researcher, speak about his journey managing his battle with high blood pressure.

David shares the journey he took on his way to getting a handle on his high blood pressure, the actions he took to improve his physical wellbeing, and where he is today.

As part of the Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign, Agri Aware - alongside the help of experts in their field - will be providing relevant information and practical advice on each of the topics spoken about in each of the videos for those farming or working in the agricultural sector to engage with.

For more information on the Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign visit agriaware.ie by clicking here.